Kazakhstan requires sustainable management practices for natural resources - UNIDO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

There is a need for consistently sustainable management practices for natural resources and water in Kazakhstan, the UNIDO official told Trend.

The official noted that one of the biggest areas of UNIDO’s technical cooperation is environmental protection.

"Industrialization, when not managed sustainably and efficiently, can have drastic consequences for the environment and biodiversity. Therefore, it is essential to ensure sustainable management of water and natural resources, energy efficiency, and clean and low-carbon technologies in order to maintain environmental balance," the official said.

"Since Kazakhstan’s economy closely relies on natural resources, including in industry, trade and agribusiness, there is a need for consistently sustainable management practices for natural resources and water, as well as waste management and energy efficiency. UNIDO’s engagement with Kazakhstan has to a great extent focused on these issues, cooperating on topics like clean and innovative technologies, and greening the economy, as well as sustainable management of ozone depleting substances (ODS) and the disposal of persistent organic pollutants (POPs)," the official said.

The official added that UNIDO’s reporting on SDG 9 "Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure" provides information on the manufacturing sector’s performance through the SDG 9 indicators including CO2 emissions per unit of manufacturing value added (MVA).