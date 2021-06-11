AmCham presents new 'White Paper' for support of various spheres of Azerbaijani economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Azerbaijan presented another ‘White Paper’ to the public on June 11, 2021, Trend reports from the event.

According to AmCham President Nuran Karimov, the White Paper is aimed at supporting various spheres of the Azerbaijani economy.

“The document speaks about the influence of AmCham members on the business climate of Azerbaijan, collective recommendations for changes that will contribute to development. It is divided into two parts and reflects collective recommendations on specific issues. This document is being prepared and submitted to the Azerbaijani government every two years to support various sectors of the country's economy," he said.

The ‘White Paper’ includes a ‘Review Part’ covering the most important issues for Azerbaijan, and a ‘Second Part’ with detailed recommendations on more specific issues.

To remind, AmCham, founded in 1996, consists of more than 260 partners and members operating in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy, and is a leading private non-profit business association that supports and promotes the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan.