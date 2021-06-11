AmCham contributing to ensuring transparency of Azerbaijan's customs infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years in the field of customs control remain among the most visible aspects of the comprehensive program implemented by the state in the direction of economic transparency, Head of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Tax and Customs Committee Jeyhun Mammadov said, Trend reports.

The head of the AmCham Tax and Customs Committee made the statement during the presentation of the new ‘White Paper.’

"The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan actively cooperates with the government in this direction," Mammadov noted.

"The beginning of the widespread use of electronic declaration by customs authorities allowed all persons carrying out activities in the field of international trade to declare import-export operations; create conditions for the submission of a brief import declaration in order to ensure faster movement of imported goods at border crossing points," the AmCham representative said.

"These reforms in customs administration were highly appreciated by legal entities and entrepreneurs engaged in import and export operations, and these measures, in our opinion, created a reasonable basis for changes in the field of simplification of customs operations, ensuring the efficiency of the transition of goods to border and customs control," said Mammadov.

He noted that the ‘White Paper’ is in two parts and reflects collective recommendations on specific issues.

"Customs control mechanisms pose big barriers to the free movement of goods along the border. The AmCham proposes to indicate in the Customs Code the responsibility of customs authorities to business for damage caused during supervisory measures," Mammadov stressed.

AmCham, founded in 1996, consists of more than 260 partners and members operating in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy and is a leading private non-profit business association that supports and promotes the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan.

The ‘White Paper; is based on the opinion of the AmCham members, and reflects the general opinion on changes in the business environment and in other areas in Azerbaijan. It also includes a ‘Review Part’ covering the most important issues for Azerbaijan, and a ‘Second Part’ with detailed recommendations on more specific issues.

