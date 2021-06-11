Turkmenistan, IOM have new possible areas of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and The International Organization for Migration (IOM) have some possible areas for cooperation, Azat Atajanov, IOM's Head of Office in Turkmenistan told Trend.

“For example, Turkmenistan is well-known for prioritizing in its policies issues of ecology, development of green economy, and climate change,” he said.

Atajanov also noted that together with its counterparts from Turkmenistan, IOM would be ready to explore the relationship between ecology, climate change and migration.

“At the same time, taking into consideration the relations between migration and health, cooperation between the parties could be also expanded in the area of border management, health and mobility,” he added.

He also revealed some details of recent discussions held between the sides.

“The parties discussed cooperation between IOM and Turkmenistan for the next year and mid-term perspective. IOM is currently very active in Turkmenistan in the area of counter-trafficking (trafficking in human beings),” he said.

He also noted that the this meeting was a part of regular consultations between Turkmenistan and IOM and serves the purposes of coordination, updating each other on important developments, and consulting between the parties on the most recent trends and priorities of the parties.

