President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will be on an official visit to Turkmenistan from June 27 through June 28, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the president of Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, the head of Kyrgyzstan will hold talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The presidents will discuss priority areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of interaction within the framework of regional and international organizations, the report says.

Previously, the leadership of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan considered proposals to stimulate entrepreneurship and investment cooperation.

In the first seven months of 2019, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan amounted to $6.5 million.

Tourism, transport, logistics and agriculture were identified as promising areas of cooperation.

Turkmenistan supplies fresh tomatoes, bakery and flour products, textiles, and pipes to Kyrgyzstan. In turn, Kyrgyzstan exports lamps, plastic films and tapes, and machinery for the textile industry to Turkmenistan.

