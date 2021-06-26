Belpochta of Belarus, Turkmenistan’s Turkmenpost to continue co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

The cooperation of Belpochta of Belarus Republican Unitary Enterprise of Posts and Turkmenistan’s Turkmenpost Postal Service Company will continue in 2021, Belpochta told Trend.

For many years Belpochta has been successfully cooperating in the provision of postal services Turkmenpost within the framework of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and its regulatory framework, in the field of the exchange of international EMS shipments-on the basis of a bilateral agreement, noted Belpochta.

"Belarus and Turkmenistan also develop cooperation and exchange progressive experience within the framework of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC)" the message said.

Belpochta and Turkmenpost cooperate by participating in international events in the field of postal communication, including congresses, meetings and international seminars of the UPU.

As reported, Belpochta resumed receiving export mail from Belarus to Turkmenistan from March 31, 2021.

It is possible to send written correspondence (documents) and parcels from Belarus. At the same time, delivery to Turkmenistan via the EMS courier service is not yet carried out.

Turkmenistan and Belarus cooperate in a number of areas. In particular, import-export operations between countries are constantly being implemented, especially within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

