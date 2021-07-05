New composition of Turkmenistan's commission for entrepreneurship support to be approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

A new composition of the State Commission for the Support of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses will be approved in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

In addition, it is also planned to make changes to the composition of the Interdepartmental Commission under the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Thus, this measure is aimed at improving the activities for the privatization of state property.

Turkmenistan is implementing tasks to increase the share of the private sector, expand market relations, privatize state-owned enterprises, develop small and medium-sized businesses, ensure an abundance of goods in domestic markets, provide access to services, as well as create new jobs.

As a result of the support of domestic producers, the number of goods and services that meet the needs of people is constantly increasing.

Thus, the program to increase the volume of export products includes 33 projects, including the construction of production enterprises in the light, food, pharmaceutical, transport and communication industries, in mechanical engineering and agriculture.

The program for the manufacture of import-substituting products includes 81 projects, including construction materials based on local raw materials, chemicals, household chemicals, processing of agricultural products, fish and fish products, vegetables and horticulture.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva