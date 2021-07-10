Georgia sees increase in watermelon imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Watermelon imports in Georgia up by 209 percent in the first 5 months of this year, compared to the same period of the last year, Trend reports referring to the Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

As reported, the value of 2,590.9 tons of watermelons amounted to $252,900.

The largest quantities of watermelons this year came from Turkey (1,321.9 tons, cost of $123,400) and Iran (1,246.7 tons, cost of $123,400). Import markets include the Netherlands ($4,400) and Azerbaijan ($1,600).

Georgia exported watermelons worth a total of $1,700 to Armenia from January through May.

As for the 2020 year, watermelon imports were significantly down last year and $873,060 was spent to buy 10,341.8 tons of watermelons, while in 2019 Georgia bought watermelons worth $1.3 million.

Georgia imports watermelons from 4 countries:

1. Turkey - $808,600, 9,891.4 tons;

2. Iran - $34,310, 250.6 tons;

3. Azerbaijan - $19,200, 190.2 tons;

4. Netherlands - $10,800, 9.5 tons.

