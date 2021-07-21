Kazakhstan announces data on gold bars sold domestically in June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

As many as 3,188 gold bars with a total weight of 124.2 kg were purchased by Kazakhstanis from second-tier banks and individual non-bank exchange offices in June 2021, Trend reports citing the National Bank.

The program for the sale and repurchase of refined gold bars for the population was launched by the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) in 2017. Since the beginning of its operation, 57,968 gold bars with a total weight of 2.1 tons have been sold.

Gold bars are available in five varieties: 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 g. The most popular among buyers is a 10 g bar.

Its share of the total sales is 30 percent – 17,435 pieces. This is followed by 100 grams – 12,801 pieces (22 percent) and 20 gram – 11,624 pieces (20 percent), 5 gram – 9,336 pieces (16 percent), 50 gram – 6,772 pieces (12 percent).

Generally, gold bars are in demand in the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and Atyrau.