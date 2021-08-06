Georgia, TAV Airports Holding focus on implementing new infrastructure projects

Business 6 August 2021 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Kyrgyzstan despite COVID-19
Consultative Meeting of Heads of States of Central Asia held in Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan shares data on COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan to amend its code on subsoil use Oil&Gas 17:37
Multinational 'Agile Spirit-2021' military exercises wrap up in Georgia Georgia 17:35
Azerbaijan sending fourth group of firefighters, rescuers to Turkey Politics 17:33
Azerbaijan sees decline in volume of problem loans within 6M2021 Finance 17:28
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 17:22
Uzbekistan exports large volume of melons, watermelons abroad Business 17:13
Alat FEZ to favor development of Azerbaijan's economy - board chairman (PHOTO) Economy 17:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.6 Society 16:59
Georgia, TAV Airports Holding focus on implementing new infrastructure projects Business 16:59
Rafael Aghayev wins first silver for Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Society 16:55
Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Nakhchivan come under fire from Armenia Politics 16:38
Kazakhstan unveils number of approved projects for hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 16:38
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst Transport 16:36
Turkey issues 1H2021 data on cargo traffic via local ports from Poland Turkey 16:34
Will share our vision on Afghanistan: MEA ahead of UNSC meeting under Indian Presidency Other News 16:14
UK relaxes Covid travel curbs for India, institutional quarantine exempted Other News 16:12
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy electric goods Tenders 16:12
This road at 19,300 ft in Ladakh is world's highest motorable road Other News 16:11
Novavax seeks OK for emergency use of Covid vaccine in India, Indonesia Other News 16:08
Number of ships docking at Turkish Zonguldak in 1H2021 disclosed Turkey 16:06
Kazakhstan's exports to Croatia down Business 16:04
Georgia's 7M2021 import of Turkey-made steel grows Turkey 16:03
Azerbaijan discloses volume of operations at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 15:59
Volume of fees on voluntary insurance of air transport in Azerbaijan down Finance 15:59
Kazakhstan's gas output volumes skyrocket over period of independence Oil&Gas 15:55
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Kyrgyzstan despite COVID-19 Business 15:54
Baku Metro to purchase tools through tender Tenders 15:53
Participation of Azerbaijani gymnasts at Tokyo 2020 Olympics - significant event, says official Society 15:52
Kazakhstan to auction off subsoil use rights on more plots Oil&Gas 15:50
Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate Finance 15:48
Azerbaijan confirms 1,242 more COVID-19 cases, 345 recoveries Society 15:41
Consultative Meeting of Heads of States of Central Asia held in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 15:10
Kyrgyzstan shares data on COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 15:00
Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler Maria Stadnik to compete for bronze at Tokyo Olympics Society 14:58
Azerbaijani karateka Rafael Aghayev reaches semifinals at Tokyo Olympics Society 14:57
Turkish interior minister grateful to Azerbaijan for helping battle wildfires Politics 14:41
Alat Free Economic Zone aims to attract new technologies to Azerbaijan Economy 14:32
Azerbaijan to build 23-km long tunnel under Murovdag mountain Economy 14:24
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone conversation Politics 14:09
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO) Politics 14:07
Turkmenistan building new high-tech greenhouses Business 14:07
Turkey reveals 1H2021 volume of crude oil shipment via local ports (Exclusive) Turkey 13:54
Georgia sees decrease in volume of overdue loans Finance 13:42
Azerbaijani wrestler reaches finals of Tokyo Olympics (VIDEO) Society 13:39
Georgia presents 10-year financial development strategy Business 13:38
Deadline for planned completion of construction of Azerbaijani section of Zangezur corridor announced Politics 13:37
bp discloses operational, capital expenditures on BTC pipeline in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 13:36
Azerbaijan building new alternative road in Lachin district Azerbaijan 13:35
Azerbaijan announces commissioning second highway to Shusha city in 2024 Azerbaijan 13:19
Azerbaijani gymnast presents exercise with clubs at Tokyo Olympics Society 13:18
Iraq to be able to use transport potential of Zangezur corridor - official Politics 13:06
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 6 Georgia 13:04
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender related to transportation Tenders 13:03
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 13:01
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan consider entering new markets through S.Caucasus Transport 13:00
Kazakh Energy Ministry talks priority - increasing local workforce in oil, gas projects Oil&Gas 12:44
India for speeding up connectivity projects with Asean Other News 12:25
Kazakhstan to consider alternative oil export routes in face of carbon tax Oil&Gas 12:06
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Iraq up since early 2021 Politics 11:51
Azerbaijan, Iraq reaching new level of trade-economic cooperation Politics 11:27
Azerbaijan Army comes under fire from Armenian Armed Forces Society 11:17
Azerbaijan, Iraq have potential for greater development of economic ties - minister (PHOTO) Politics 11:07
Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf meets Turkish, Serbian counterparts Politics 10:53
Volume of individuals' dollar deposits in Azerbaijani banks continues to lower Finance 10:52
Azerbaijani gymnast performs exercise with ribbon at Tokyo Olympics Society 10:51
Azerbaijani Health Insurance Agency inks contract for Adobe software purchase Finance 10:51
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office comments on Mine Action Agency employee's being hit by mine Politics 10:10
Czech Republic eyes to support improvement of Georgian air transport infrastructure Transport 10:05
Azerbaijan's 7M2021 import of steel from Turkey rises Turkey 10:05
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for medical products purchase Tenders 10:03
Azerbaijani Defense Minister inspects training range under construction in Kalbajar region (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:52
Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency employee hit by mine in Aghdam Politics 09:40
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 09:34
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via domestic ports from Turkmenistan Turkey 09:23
Oil demand likely to increase over next decade - expert Oil&Gas 09:19
Oil prices likely to soar, but some factors to restrain trend eventually - expert Oil&Gas 09:18
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Iran transported via Turkish ports Turkey 09:17
Half of new vehicles sold in U.S. by 2030 to be electric Transport 08:54
China's central bank conducts 1.55 billion U.S. dollars of reverse repos Finance 08:27
Renewable energy will not necessarily have positive economic impact - Brenda Shaffer (INTERVIEW) (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 08:00
Azerbaijani gymnast presents exercise with hoop at Tokyo Olympics Society 07:54
Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data Kazakhstan 07:25
Georgia’s import of chemical products from Turkey down Georgia 07:11
France's top court approves wider use of health pass to fight coronavirus Europe 06:47
E-payment in Saudi Arabia grows 75 pct in 2020 amid COVID-19 Finance 06:11
Zohra Agamirova presents exercise with ball as part of Tokyo 2020 Society 06:08
Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova joins 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 05:40
Rhythmic gymnastics competition kicks off at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Society 05:20
Global COVID-19 cases reported to WHO top 200 mln World 04:42
Amazon introduces exclusive offers for Prime Student service ICT 03:54
Indian gov't says 75 pct of stolen heritage returned during last seven years Other News 03:02
Malta to lift more COVID-19 restrictions Other News 02:17
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 6.85 mln: Africa CDC Other News 01:24
Egypt says carries out 5 petrochemical, refining projects worth 14 bln USD Oil&Gas 00:39
FAO supports agricultural value chain development in Azerbaijan Business 00:01
India's Panacea Biotec to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Other News 5 August 23:14
Turkey reports 24,297 COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths Turkey 5 August 22:31
Regional security must be provided by regional states - Raisi Politics 5 August 21:46
Uzbekistan's ambassador appointed to Japan Uzbekistan 5 August 21:36
Uzbekistan to receive second component of Sputnik V vaccine Uzbekistan 5 August 21:31
