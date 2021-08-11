UAE appoints new ambassador to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11

A new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE, Ahmed Alhai Hamad Khamis Al-Hameli has been appointed in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the ambassador, where important aspects of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

The parties expressed interest in further developing the dialogue, and also discussed issues of bilateral partnership in the field of communications, agriculture and ecology.

The importance of mutual support of international initiatives and initiatives within the framework of reputable regional and international organizations, in particular the UN and others, was also noted.

