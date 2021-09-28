Georgia to invest significant funds in construction of artificial island

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian government will invest $100 million in an artificial island in the shape of a palm tree planned to be built in the county's Black Sea resort town of Batumi, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Ambassador Island is the name of the project which will be developed on 90 ha in Tamari settlement, at the entrance to the city, near Batumi Central Station.

Ambassador Island will unite two artificial peninsulas and one artificial island where commercial, entertaining, sport, educational, recreational, residential, and touristic infrastructure will be developed.

As announced the project will employ more than 2,000 people.

In the meantime, it is planned to start in-depth research of the area.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356