Iranian private investments in Tajikistan expected to grow

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.17

Iran private sector investment in Tajikistan could expand if relations between Iran and Tajikistan increase, the head of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Chamber of Commerce told Trend in an interview.

Mohammad Hassan Roshanak has indicated that another issue in Iran's relations with Tajikistan is investment development and implementation of construction projects mostly done by Iran's private sector.

"There are some Iranian companies that currently invested in construction fields in Tajikistan, (but) governments of the two countries should sign cohesive economic investment and tourism agreement," he noted.

He criticized the lack of attention from Iran's embassies toward the private sector and economic trade ties saying that the private sector representative would not accompany the Iranian President delegation to Dushanbe in his upcoming visit.

"The reason that private sector does not accompany officials in political trips is due to foreign ministry's system that does not recognize private sector, although deputy for international affairs in the chamber of commerce Masoud Karbasi recently obtained some information from me about the level of Iran and Tajikistan relations that would be provided to the foreign ministry," Roshanak mentioned.

He expressed hope that the president's visit to Tajikistan would solve the issue of trade via Turkmenistan.

He recalled ways for trade with Tajikistan during the closure of the Turkmenistan route, saying before the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan, some Iranian commodities were exported from the Afghanistan route, a major part of commodities transported by truck to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan and Russia and from there to Tajikistan so Iran issued trade declaration for these (third)countries.

Major exports from Iran to Tajikistan were food items, construction materials, petrochemical products such as plastic and detergents.

"We do not export technology to this country but Iranians have series of investments in agricultural and livestock fields and some Iranian companies invested in Tajikistan," he said referring to Iran's investment in Tajikistan.

The imported commodities from Tajikistan are cotton, nuts, aluminum, and livestock inputs. The share of imports from Tajikistan is very little, however, the official and unofficial statistics in 2020 indicated a 23 percent increase in trade compared to 2019, naturally the current year the trade would have more increase.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is to visit Tajikistan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and holding talks about Tehran-Dushanbe relations. Tajikistan will be hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on September 16-17 in Dushanbe.