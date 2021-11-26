IRICA reveals data on value of Iran’s trade turnover with Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The value of Iran's trade turnover with Turkey amounted to 13.5 million tons worth about $6.26 billion, during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2021), the Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing the administration.

The customs official noted that Iran exported about 11 million tons of goods worth $3.39 billion to Turkey.

"In addition, Iran imported about 2.5 million tons of goods worth $2.86 billion from Turkey within the mentioned period," he added.

Latifi stressed that Turkey ranked 3rd in Iran’s both total exports and imports for 7 months.

The spokesman also said that over seven months, Iran’s trade turnover with 15 countries around it amounted to 61.4 million tons worth $28.3 billion, which accounted for 52 percent of Iran's total trade turnover in value and 62 percent in volume.

According to him, Iran’s exports to the mentioned 15 countries for the reporting period amounted to 47.8 million tons worth $14.7 billion. This is an increase of 55 percent in value and 64 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Latifi stressed that while Iran’s imports from neighboring countries for seven months amounted to 13.6 million tons worth $13.5 billion.

As reported, Iran's foreign trade turnover for the seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2021) amounted to 98 million tons worth $54.8 billion. The trade turnover increased by 43 percent in terms of value and 16.5 percent in terms of volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

So, Iran exported 75.2 million tons of goods worth $27.1 billion in 7 months, which is an increase of 47 percent in terms of value and 15 percent in terms of volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

In addition, Iran imported 23.5 million tons of goods worth $27.7 billion within the mentioned period, which is an increase of 38 percent in terms of value and 21 percent in terms of volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

