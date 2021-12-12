Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange up

Business 12 December 2021 09:38 (UTC+04:00)
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange up
Azerbaijan discloses turnover of mutual transport services Transport 10:18
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev Politics 10:12
World Bank talks rise in Azerbaijan's export-import operations for 10M2021 Economy 09:56
Georgian NCDC Head says Georgia passed through fifth wave in November Georgia 09:33
5.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture Other News 09:20
Azerbaijani economy to grow due to several factors - Gazprombank Economy 09:00
Turkey reports 1st cases of omicron COVID-19 variant Turkey 08:44
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron Israel 08:17
554 more tested positive for COVID-19 last day Kazakhstan 07:30
Night of devastating tornadoes likely kills more than 100 in Kentucky US 06:48
Landmine blast kills 3 in NE Yemen: gov't official Arab World 06:01
Turkey confirms 19,255 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:20
Twelve missing in Sicily as building collapses Europe 04:38
Another 633 Omicron cases identified in UK in biggest daily jump Europe 03:56
Samuel Eto'o wins Cameroon football presidency World 03:14
Death toll may rise to 100 after tornadoes rip through 6 U.S. states US 02:31
Brazilian Supreme Court justice mandates proof of vaccination to enter the country Other News 01:48
China's 2nd COVID-19 vaccine candidate allowed late-stage trials in Nepal Other News 00:51
Germany's Scholz calls on party to back ruling coalition Europe 00:25
Azerbaijan commemorates 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev Politics 00:01
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transported via local ports from Portugal Turkey 11 December 23:41
Two workers dead at collapsed Amazon warehouse US 11 December 23:25
112 WTO members sign statement on investment facilitation negotiations World 11 December 22:40
Iran sees increase in interest from foreign investors Finance 11 December 22:36
Iran’s gas transportation capacity to boost Oil&Gas 11 December 22:16
Iran supports cooperation in "3 + 3" format - embassy Politics 11 December 21:37
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via local ports from Italy Turkey 11 December 20:34
Italian ambassador calls for enhanced co-op with Iran Business 11 December 20:14
Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, other U.S. states US 11 December 19:34
UK bank provides $1.4 billion for Turkey’s railway project Turkey 11 December 18:53
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 11 December 18:43
Azerbaijan confirms 1,117 more COVID-19 cases, 1,581 recoveries Society 11 December 18:40
U.S. Congressmen call on Ambassador Katherine Tai for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties with Georgia Georgia 11 December 18:34
Governments of UAE and Uzbekistan launch 'Uzbek Government Leadership Program' Uzbekistan 11 December 18:27
Turkey’s 10M2021 cargo transportation via local ports from Malta revealed Turkey 11 December 18:17
Construction of new bridge between Azerbaijan, Iran to begin soon Business 11 December 18:08
Iran's Fars Province to form committee to boost Iran-Italy ties Business 11 December 18:03
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price down Finance 11 December 17:40
Situation in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation horrifying - president's aide Politics 11 December 15:17
Iran’s IKCO eyes decrease in auto manufacturing Business 11 December 15:06
Emirates suspends Nigeria flights after new restrictions Arab World 11 December 15:02
Turkish Armed Forces support modernization of Azerbaijani army - minister Politics 11 December 15:01
Despite difficult war, Azerbaijan succeeded in conveying truth to world - president's aide Politics 11 December 14:52
Armenia presented itself as country that suffered from war - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 11 December 14:49
Russia’s Astrakhan honors memory of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 11 December 14:46
IMF expects economic growth of Uzbekistan to remain strong in 2022 Uzbekistan 11 December 14:40
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 11 Society 11 December 14:36
UK’s organization to help Uzbekistan to develop its market capital Uzbekistan 11 December 14:33
Georgia’s exports outpace GDP growth – EIB, EBRD Georgia 11 December 14:33
Azerbaijan faced information, hybrid and psychological wars from first days of independence - president's aide Politics 11 December 14:29
Turkmenistan, Russia to open logistics center in Russian port Transport 11 December 14:29
Kazakhstan reports decrease in production of crude oil and natural gas Oil&Gas 11 December 14:08
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender on a chlorination plant construction Tenders 11 December 14:07
Uzbek enterprise opens tender for purchase of services for customs clearance of goods Tenders 11 December 14:06
Iran to prioritize funding projects - President Raisi Business 11 December 14:06
Kazakhstan's foreign exchange reserves down m-o-m Finance 11 December 14:04
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Iran’s Charak port down Transport 11 December 13:58
Azerbaijan's value of export to CIS countries grows in 10M2021 Economy 11 December 13:56
Iran boosts auto manufacturing Business 11 December 13:55
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika ready for PayPal systems - Head of IT department Finance 11 December 13:54
Iran sees increase in cargo transportation via Mahshahr Airport Transport 11 December 13:53
World Bank raises forecast for Azerbaijan's GDP growth rate Economy 11 December 13:53
Azerbaijan's Unibank developing new format for providing banking services Economy 11 December 13:52
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company to buy electric motors via tender Tenders 11 December 13:51
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy steel sheets Tenders 11 December 13:51
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local Botas port for 10M2021 Turkey 11 December 13:49
Azerbaijan's Unibank talks possible transformation into digital bank Economy 11 December 13:49
Russia records 30,288 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 11 December 13:28
Restoring trust in interstate relations is acquiring special relevance - President of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11 December 13:22
International Forum of Peace and Trust held in Ashgabat (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 11 December 13:20
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and UK increases over 10M2021 Economy 11 December 12:27
Turkey shares data on cargo transportation via local ports from Russia Turkey 11 December 12:13
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for supply of antioxidant AO-24 Tenders 11 December 12:07
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to Austria revealed Economy 11 December 12:01
Iran’s South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company implements several projects Oil&Gas 11 December 12:00
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit announces open tender to buy drilling equipment Tenders 11 December 11:55
Azerbaijan determines procedure for New Year's events in catering facilities Economy 11 December 11:45
Azerbaijan’s employees of state departments, services must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Society 11 December 11:45
ECO may contribute to regional economic development – Iranian expert Business 11 December 11:40
Azerbaijan to resume activities of facilities providing bath services Society 11 December 11:31
Azerbaijan softens COVID-19 related quarantine regime Society 11 December 11:27
Azerbaijan sees increase in number of employees Economy 11 December 11:26
Large number of ammunitions collected from abandoned Armenian positions in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO) Politics 11 December 11:22
Azerbaijan extends working hours of catering facilities on December 31 Society 11 December 11:19
We call on Armenia to give up attempts to impede peace process – Azerbaijan's MFA Politics 11 December 11:05
Azerbaijan reveals initial investment in Aghdam Industrial Park Economy 11 December 11:01
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 11 Georgia 11 December 10:58
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 tax revenues to state budget in non-oil sector increase Finance 11 December 10:57
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Gemlik port in 10M2021 Turkey 11 December 10:52
Tightening monetary policy during COVID-19 is big challenge - President of Georgia's National Bank Georgia 11 December 10:40
Commemoration dedicated to Heydar Aliyev hosted in Los Angeles (PHOTO) Politics 11 December 10:34
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transported via local ports from Egypt Turkey 11 December 10:34
Azerbaijan’s MoD holds graduation ceremony of Marines Commando Basic Courses (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11 December 10:32
Azerbaijani MoD confirms death of serviceman of Nakhchivan's Separate Combined Arms Army Politics 11 December 10:23
Interconnection with TAP to turn Alexandroupolis into new energy hub Oil&Gas 11 December 10:22
VTB Bank Azerbaijan talks development strategy for 2022 Economy 11 December 10:17
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 11 December 10:11
San Marino to launch inoculation with Sputnik Light as booster dose on December 22 Europe 11 December 09:46
Georgia's TBC Bank sees increase in mortgage loans issuance Georgia 11 December 09:42
