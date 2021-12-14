FAO ready to continue full support in realizing high potential of Turkmenistan – FAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

FAO stands ready to continue to provide full support in realizing the high potential of Turkmenistan, Viorel Gutsu, the Sub-Regional Coordinator of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for Central Asia said, Trend reports via Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

“Turkmenistan is an important partner with which FAO intends to expand cooperation in a wide range of areas of agriculture and environmental protection. Of course, the partnership will be strengthened through the implementation of the Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025 signed between the Government of Turkmenistan and FAO,” he said.

Gutsu went on to say that the document will serve to search for new promising directions in the digitalization of agriculture using telematic systems, the development of precision farming using zero-tillage mechanisms, combating land degradation, forest management and preserving ecosystems, and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.

“I want to reassure you that FAO is ready to continue to provide full support in realizing the high potential of Turkmenistan, proposing new practices that can make an institutional, scientific, practical, and technological contribution to the socio-economic development of the state,” he added.