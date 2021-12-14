Iran to establish fund for carpet exports

Business 14 December 2021 16:33 (UTC+04:00)
Iran to establish fund for carpet exports

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.14

Trend:

The Iranian government is establishing a fund for carpet export, said a board member of Social Security Organization, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Establishing funds will support carpet export and improve production, Mohsen Sarkhou noted.

The government policies are to increase trade with neighboring countries and expand carpet export, he indicated.

The African countries are also good markets for Iran's machine-woven rugs. There are around 2,000 active carpet producers in Iran, and more than 700 are located in Kashan County.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Dubai's Global Ventures close to raising $100 mln target for second fund Arab World 16:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:40
Kyrgyz FM and Chinese ambassador discuss cargo transportation issues between countries Kyrgyzstan 16:36
Azerbaijan confirms 922 more COVID-19 cases, 1,621 recoveries Society 16:36
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction Other News 16:34
Iran to establish fund for carpet exports Business 16:33
Iran's proposals in Vienna negotiations based on previous talks - official Nuclear Program 16:32
Iran sees increase in foreign investments Finance 16:26
“Digital Silk Way” project presented at “Time of Innovations 2021” Forum (PHOTO) Economy 16:25
Turkmenistan announces number of deals at State Commodity Business 16:25
Azerbaijan determining requirement for vaccination of tourists Tourism 16:18
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transport by road Business 16:17
AzerGold CJSC shares data on gold, silver exports Economy 16:17
Iran sees increase in local demand for agriculture drones Business 16:09
Ranking of OPEC+ countries in terms of compliance Oil&Gas 16:06
Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC opens tender to prepare feasibility study Tenders 16:05
ADB records growth in economy of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:54
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to create joint working group to study potential of co-op Uzbekistan 15:53
FAO ready to continue full support in realizing high potential of Turkmenistan – FAO Business 15:52
Iran continues to import wheat via two ports of Mazandaran Province Business 15:45
France might tighten entries from Britain due to COVID Omicron surge Europe 15:44
Asian Development Bank improves outlook for economic growth in Azerbaijan Economy 15:44
Turkey’s 10M2021 volume of oil products transshipped via local ports disclosed Turkey 15:44
Kazakhstan to remove dependence on imported food products by 2023 Kazakhstan 15:43
Kazakh oil company to engage repair services via tender Tenders 15:41
Number of real estate bought by Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey increases Turkey 15:41
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for Izmir port in 10M2021 Turkey 15:40
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to sign memorandum of understanding on mining sector Economy 15:38
Kazakhstan reports decrease in annual agriculture output Business 15:25
Netflix slashes India prices in battle with Disney, Amazon US 15:11
Azerbaijan’s trade mission in Istanbul to start working in full soon, minister says Business 15:03
Harnaaz Sandhu, the first Sikh woman Crowned as Miss Universe 2021 Other News 15:00
IEA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021-2022 oil output Oil&Gas 14:52
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 14:48
Russia has not yet provided part of data on Sputnik V to WHO, but process underway Russia 14:45
Minister discloses Turkey's trade turnover with Azerbaijan and Georgia (PHOTO) Economy 14:45
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 14 Society 14:28
Iran issues number of permits for mining exploration in West Azerbaijan Province Business 14:24
Iran to increase electricity generation capacity Oil&Gas 14:22
Azerbaijan reduces imports of pharmaceutical products over 10M2021 Economy 14:12
Turkmen companies allowed to export tomatoes to Russia Business 14:12
Azerbaijan's nominal GDP to exceed $50 billion - minister Business 14:04
Oil and gas industry to work hard to prevent emissions, says Uniper Oil&Gas 13:58
Turkmenistan, FAO sign strategic agreements Business 13:56
Green hydrogen can gradually replace blue - Uniper Oil&Gas 13:51
Iran eyes to expand co-op with European Commission Business 13:51
Kazakhstan increases export volume of agricultural products Kazakhstan 13:44
Iran plans to build new nuclear power plants Nuclear Program 13:42
Opening of Zangazur corridor to define new priorities in tourism - Azerbaijani MP Tourism 13:37
Iran's Saderat Bank provides financing to producers and suppliers of raw materials Finance 13:37
Uzbekistan eyes attracting US investors to implement joint projects Uzbekistan 13:30
Turkmenistan's Gubadag oil enterprise makes progress on reconstruction of filling station Economy 13:25
Azerbaijan sees increase in trade turnover with Ukraine in 11M2021 Economy 13:22
Azerbaijan's AZPROMO talks increase in non-oil exports Economy 13:21
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Azerbaijan for 11M2021 revealed Turkey 13:21
Iran looking to increase exports of major steel companies Business 13:20
Azerbaijan opens criminal case on vandalization of its flag by Armenian footballers Society 13:19
Changes in part of interbank commissions when paying for goods in Russia won’t affect Azerbaijan – VISA Finance 13:18
Kazakhstan sees growth of investments in fixed capital of agro-industrial complex Kazakhstan 13:17
Number of passenger planes received by Iran’s Sanandaj International Airport soars Transport 13:16
Free trade agreements between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey already creating comfortable conditions for business sector – minister Politics 13:13
Iran to boost non-oil exports Business 13:13
Kazakhstan's Baiterek eyes building sugar plant Kazakhstan 13:13
Ranking of OPEC members in terms of oil supply growth Oil&Gas 13:12
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey sign memorandums, agreements in Baku (PHOTO) Economy 13:05
Over 800,000 Russian health workers counter COVID-19 during peak of pandemic Russia 12:57
OPEC marks decline in oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil&Gas 12:53
Azerbaijani minister reveals foreign investments received in 11M2021 Business 12:46
Zangazur corridor to open up new alternatives in logistics, trade - Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Organization Economy 12:45
Economy minister discloses number of inquiries made for restoration of Azerbaijan's lands Economy 12:41
Putin to hold talks with Mongolian president on December 16 Russia 12:34
Azerbaijani minister discloses volume of investments in Turkey Business 12:30
President of Georgian Chamber of Commerce talks trade turnover with Azerbaijan Economy 12:28
Successful co-op with Georgia supported by economic projects – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO) Economy 12:25
Liberating Azerbaijani lands created new opportunities for economic co-op with Turkey, Georgia - minister Economy 12:17
AZPROMO says open to talk over restoration of Karabakh with Turkish, Georgian companies Business 12:16
Iran sees decrease in activities in Dayyer port Transport 12:16
Iran's Sangan Mining Industries Company to build more power plants Oil&Gas 12:13
NIOPDC grants permission for using mazut instead of natural gas in winter Oil&Gas 12:13
China - main destination for products of Iran's Hormozgan Steel Company Business 12:12
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's liberated Guneypaya village (VIDEO) Society 12:11
UK pest control firm Rentokil to buy U.S. peer Terminix in $6.7 bln deal Europe 11:47
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia Other News 11:34
President Ilham Aliyev scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Politics 11:33
Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgian business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 11:24
Meeting between Azerbaijani President, Armenian PM to be held in Brussels Politics 11:18
What can region expect from meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels? Politics 11:16
Asian Development Bank talks inflation rates in Kazakhstan Business 11:12
PETRONAS talks on selling its share in Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 11:11
Brand new Fleet Management solution from Azercell Business! Economy 11:04
Tree planting held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha at initiative of vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO) Society 10:59
Air Baltic planning to resume direct flights between Riga and Baku Transport 10:50
Latvia, Azerbaijan plan next meeting of Intergovernmental Economic Commission in near future – state secretary Business 10:47
Possible increase of Iran's crude oil sales to depend on outcome of Vienna talks Oil&Gas 10:44
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly up Oil&Gas 10:27
Iran shares data on cargo transportation from Alborz Province Transport 10:26
CBI expanding foreign currency market management Finance 10:23
Iran continues overhaul of its thermal power plants Oil&Gas 10:18
Iran opens air route to export shrimp to Kuwait Transport 10:18
Turkey discloses total cargo transshipment from Azerbaijan via local ports in 10M2021 Turkey 10:12
All news