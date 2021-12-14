Iran to establish fund for carpet exports

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.14

Trend:

The Iranian government is establishing a fund for carpet export, said a board member of Social Security Organization, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Establishing funds will support carpet export and improve production, Mohsen Sarkhou noted.

The government policies are to increase trade with neighboring countries and expand carpet export, he indicated.

The African countries are also good markets for Iran's machine-woven rugs. There are around 2,000 active carpet producers in Iran, and more than 700 are located in Kashan County.