Azerbaijan’s AZPROMO ready to support co-op with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is always ready to support cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, acting head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev said at the opening ceremony of the Made in Uzbekistan exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

"We need to create new non-competitive mechanisms for the export of our goods to the markets of third countries. Azerbaijan is known for oil and gas, but we consider it extremely important to promote non-oil exports. Last month, we took part in the negotiations of the ministers of economies of the Turkic-speaking countries, discussed current challenges and upcoming steps to develop bilateral cooperation," Abdullayev said.

