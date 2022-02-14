Turkmenistan aims to promote new international relations philosophy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan will promote a new philosophy of international relations "Dialogue is a guarantee of peace," said President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan Golden Age online newspaper.

He made the remark during the meeting of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.

“As you know, I named this philosophy “Dialogue is the guarantee of peace.” We will continue to work with the UN to achieve the Millennium Development Goals for the benefit of all humanity. At the same time, the issues of ensuring a peaceful and free life of people will always be in the first place,” the Turkmen president emphasized.

Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan would actively implement Ashgabat's new international relations philosophy, which is based on clearly calibrated political criteria, healthy, positive pragmatism, and universally recognized and understandable human values.

The president also noted that the country's future strategic plan necessitates the daily completion of the tasks assigned to it.