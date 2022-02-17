Iran's president calls for urgent monitoring of essential goods' prices on markets

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb. 17

Trend:

To guarantee access to essential goods, its proposed to carry out urgent monitoring on the market, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports via IRNA.

Raisi made the remark at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Referring to the government's efforts to compensate for the shortcomings during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Raisi obliged all ministries and supervisory agencies to monitor the market and take immediate action steps to solve the emerging problems.

The actions of a monitoring cabinet could contribute to a sense of confidence and control of the crisis among the population, helping to avoid panic and social unrest.