Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan to create joint ventures to promote products in other countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are planning to establish joint ventures that will promote their products to other foreign country markets, Acting President of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum of women entrepreneurs, on June 29, Trend reports.

"Bilateral relations between our countries are developing intensively, trade turnover is growing. The volume of trade between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has reached $65 million over the past five months," Abdullayev added.