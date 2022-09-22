Kazakhstan needs to adopt comprehensive plan for development of machine-building industry - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. It's necessary to adopt a Comprehensive Plan for the development of the machine-building industry, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said this during the X Anniversary Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Kazakh government.

Smailov noted that domestic machine-building makes a significant contribution to the stable economic development of Kazakhstan. Thus, over the years of industrialization volume of production in machine-building increased by 6 times and amounted to 2.3 trillion tenge ($4.8 billion) in 2021. The growth of the industry amounted to 20 percent over the last 3 years.

"The government continues the policy aimed at support of domestic producers in current realities. This includes the provision of affordable raw materials and financing, reducing import dependence, modernizing existing and creating new industries," he stated

Prime Minister added that the government is ready for an open dialogue and joint work with business.

As part of the plenary meeting, Alikhan Smailov took part in a question and answer session, during which he expressed his opinion on the situation with the import of engineering products and the relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan.

"Import exceeds export in Kazakhstan. This situation needs to be turned around. System and comprehensive measures are necessary to resolve this issue. The time has come to think about developing and adopting a Comprehensive Plan for the development of the machine-building industry program document. While only long-term approach will allow reaching serious results in this direction," he stressed.