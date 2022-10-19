More business entities to receive status of resident of Aghdam Industrial Park - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Seven more business entities will receive the status of a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, Deputy Chairman of the Board at the Economic Zones Development Agency Elkhan Shiriyev said at the panel session on the topic 'Business in Karabakh and investment opportunities', Trend reports.

According to him, the Aghdam Industrial Park was created in 2021.

"This territory has been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance. Today, seven business entities are residents of the Aghdam Industrial Park and seven more are planning to receive resident status," Shiriyev said.

He noted that Araz Valley economic zone industrial park is mainly focused on creating logistics centers.

"One resident of the industrial park plans to start organizing a transport maintenance service, and another non-resident intends to create a gas station," Shiriyev said.

He added that mobilization points for business entities of these parks have already been created in both industrial zones, and work is underway to build enterprises.