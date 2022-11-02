Azerbaijan on right track in achieving SDGs - UN resident coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan is on the right track in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva said during an event on ‘Green transformation in Azerbaijan: Sustainable Development Goals’, Trend reports on November 2.

"Azerbaijan set the goals of achieving 'green' growth and a clean environment as one of the priorities. The country's plans to reduce hydrocarbon emissions and increase the use of renewable energy sources will help achieve these goals," Andreeva noted.

According to her, the dialogue on ‘green’ transformation in Azerbaijan is very important and timely, especially on the eve of the COP27 (27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held from November 6 to November 18, 2022) summit.

"The amount of work to achieve the SDGs is huge and requires the support and cooperation of all interested parties. The government, the private sector and civil society must work together in this direction," she noted.

The resident coordinator added that following the first dialogue on ‘green’ transformation in Azerbaijan, a short report will be prepared by the UN.

"The UN will continue to work together with Azerbaijan in achieving the SDGs," concluded Andreeva.