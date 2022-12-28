Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank, Turkish Airlines enhance co-op within Miles&Smiles loyalty program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank and Turkish Airlines have enhanced cooperation within the Miles&Smiles loyalty program for three more years, Trend reports.

The document, providing for collaboration by 2025, was signed by Executive Board Member at PASHA Bank Jalal Orujov and Manager at Turkish Airlines Nuran Erdag.

"This product has worked well in the financial market of Azerbaijan. Another campaign is expected to be initiated as part of the mentioned project in the foreseeable future," Orujov stressed.

He said that PASHA Private Banking is to launch a similar product for corporate clients.

"The Miles&Smiles program has significantly improved the cashless turnover among PASHA Bank's products, and we expect a similar trend to be observed among corporate clients," Orudzhev said.

Turkish Airlines representative said the air carrier has been operating in the Azerbaijani market since 1991.

"We intend to develop our cooperation with Azerbaijan in the future as well," he added.

The first agreement on this project was signed in 2019. Around 15,000 Miles&Smiles cards have been issued so far.