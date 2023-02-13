Israel ready to introduce its innovative technologies in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan needs to launch innovations in the agricultural sector, General Director of the Israeli AgriGo company Anatoly Mindel said at the Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum on the "Agriculture and Education" topic, Trend reports.

According to Mindel, one should not be afraid of the initiative in developing cooperation with both local and foreign companies.

“We in our company adhere to this priority and implement it in Azerbaijan. We have many innovations in Israel and we want to integrate and implement them in Azerbaijan,” he noted. “However, for this, we need to study the market and understand what goals we want to achieve, increase production for local consumption, or focus on exports.”

“We look positively at the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan and we are interested in strengthening relations with local businesses," the company’s head added.