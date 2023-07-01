Volume of Iran’s non-oil trade with Tajikistan doubles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Tajikistan increased by 61.6 percent in value and 117 percent in volume, during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through May 21, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

Within 2 months, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Tajikistan amounted to 48,700 tons worth $43 million.

Meanwhile, the non-oil trade turnover between the two countries stood at 22,400 tons worth $26.6 million in the same period of the last Iranian year.

Alone in the 2nd month of the current Iranian year (April 21 through May 21, 2023), Iran’s non-oil trade with Tajikistan was about 25,400 tons worth $20 million.

The main goods traded between Iran and Tajikistan for the first 2 months of the current Iranian year were petrochemical products, steel products, agricultural and food products, cotton, silk fabric, various equipment, etc.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Tajikistan amounted to 262,000 tons worth $250 million over the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through March 20, 2023).

This is an increase of 90.8 percent in value and 88.4 percent in volume compared to the previous year (March 21, 2021, through March 20, 2022).

In total, Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to 25.7 million tons worth approximately $15.5 billion within the first two months of the current Iranian year.

