Iran boosts non-oil trade with France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with France increased by 8.7 percent in value and 10.3 percent in volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

According to the data of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil trade with France amounted to 2,950 tons worth $54.8 million in 3 months.

Meanwhile, in the same period of the last Iranian year, the non-oil trade turnover between the two countries stood at 2,670 tons worth approximately $50.4 million.

Over 3 months, the main goods traded between the Iran and France were carpets, agricultural products, including dates, pistachios, saffron, dried fruits, as well as, various types of equipment and spare parts, various industrial products, medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, petrochemical products, etc.

Alone in the 3rd month of the current Iranian year (May 22 through June 21, 2023), the trade turnover between Iran and France was 973 tons worth approximately $21.4 million.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur