Iran details non-oil exports via Mehran customs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. More than 1 million tons of non-oil products worth $537 million were exported through Iran’s Mehran customs in the Ilam Province (western Iran) during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), Director General of Ilam Province Customs Office Rouhollah Gholami said, Trend reports.

The director general also said that the country’s non-oil exports via Mehran customs for the reporting period increased by 9 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

Gholami added that the main exported goods were ceramics, metal products, vegetables, petrochemical products, cement, glass, cars, spare parts, etc.

According to him, the goods mentioned were exported to various countries, mainly Iraq.

The customs official noted that the income of Mehran Customs for 3 months amounted to 216 billion rials (about $5.36 million). This shows a 47 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Iran’s Mehran Customs is on the border with Iraq. The customs office is located approximately 230 kilometers from Baghdad.

Overall, Iran exported 35.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $12.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

This is a decrease of 8.84 percent in value and an increase of 24.4 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur