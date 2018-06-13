China increases capacity of pipeline from Turkmenistan

13 June 2018 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Security services of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign agreement on co-op
Tajikistan 12:42
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan adopt military co-op plan
Kyrgyzstan 11:14
Azerbaijani company to reconstruct road in Kyrgyzstan
Economy news 12 June 17:13
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 12:10
Tajikistan needs nearly $3B for development of transport infrastructure
Tajikistan 12 June 09:29
UNESCAP may assist implementing Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway corridor
Economy news 11 June 12:43
Capacity of checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to be increased
Uzbekistan 10 June 12:33
Putin underlines strategic partnership between Russia, Tajikistan
Russia 9 June 12:34
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39
Kyrgyzstan begins exporting electricity to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 8 June 20:44
Kyrgyzstan approves national list of vital medicines
Kyrgyzstan 8 June 18:33
Payment terminals resume operation of online wallets in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 8 June 12:25
Number of Kyrgyz tourists visiting Turkey revealed
Tourism 7 June 15:19
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 6 June 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 12:29
Russian president OKs deal on development of military-technical co-op with Kyrgyzstan
Russia 4 June 19:11
China to host next meeting of Tajik, Uzbek presidents
Tajikistan 4 June 11:53
Rahmon to visit Uzbekistan this autumn
Tajikistan 1 June 11:17