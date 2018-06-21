Turkey to build wind power plants at sea, says minister

21 June 2018 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The wind power plants will be built at sea in Turkey, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said, Turkish media reported on June 21.

The minister noted that, preparatory work for the construction is currently underway.

Albayrak also noted that, a tender for the construction of a wind power plants will be held in Turkey at the end of October this year. At the same time, the minister did not specify exactly where these power plants will be built.

Earlier it was reported that within two years 10 wind power plants will be built in Turkey.

Albayrak previously noted that Turkey plans to invest $1 billion in the development of renewable energy sources.

Albayrak added that, the construction of new power plants will strengthen Turkey's energy security and reduce its dependence on other countries.

The minister also believes that the new project on the development of renewable energy sources will provide jobs for about 3,750 people.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 10:10
Turkey sees rise in sale of real estate
Economy news 09:42
Turkey conducts second patrolling mission around Syria’s Manbij
Turkey 01:21
Erdogan says leadership of PKK eliminated in northern Iraq
Turkey 20 June 18:28
Turkey confident that Karabakh to be liberated from Armenian occupation - Chief Ombudsman
Politics 20 June 17:58
Over 1 million Turkish citizens abroad vote in presidential and parliamentary election
Turkey 20 June 14:36
New pipelines to allow Baku to increase gas supplies to foreign market
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:36
Uzbekistan sees growth of joint ventures by 18% within year
Economy news 19 June 11:33
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 11:05
Senate to ban US weapon supplies to Turkey over potential purchase of Russian S-400 system
US 19 June 09:45
Russian, Iranian, Turkish officials to discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee
Russia 18 June 11:37
Turkey eyes to build scientific base in Antarctica
Turkey 18 June 11:01
Turkish cargo ship sinks off Croatia, crew evacauted
Turkey 18 June 02:11
3.4-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey
Turkey 18 June 01:39
About 6,000 people expected to vote in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan - envoy
Politics 17 June 11:36
Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan vote in parliamentary, presidential elections (PHOTO)
Society 17 June 09:25
Turkish Air Force conducting operations in 12 areas in northern Iraq
Turkey 16 June 12:35
Turkey, US ink 90-day agreement on Syria: PM
Turkey 16 June 10:25