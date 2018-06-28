BP discloses time of first commercial gas supply from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2

28 June 2018 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The first commercial gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz Stage 2 will be supplied next week, Vice President for Communications, External Affairs, Strategy & Region at BP Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told Trend June 28.

"The gas is already in the system and the last debugging work is currently underway,” he said. “As soon as we get order from the customer [Turkey’s BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation], which we expect to get at the beginning of next week, the gas will be supplied."

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29 and the opening ceremony of TANAP was held in the Turkish province of Eskisehir on June 12.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

