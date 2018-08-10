Turkmenistan holds environmental inspection of large gas chemical complex in Caspian sea

10 August 2018 09:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Employees of the scientific research institute (SRI) under the Turkmengaz State Concern have completed the development of environmental documentation for the gas chemical complex under construction in the Pre-Caspian settlement of Kiyanly, Turkmengaz SC said in a message Aug. 9.

An environmental passport has been prepared, the environmental impact of the auxiliary equipment of the enterprise under construction - evaporative ponds has been assessed, a project of permissible discharge of treated process water into the Caspian sea has been prepared at the request of Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd. company (South Korea).

On this basis, the State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources of Turkmenistan has conducted an examination and has issued a permit for the operation of facilities.

Cooperation with the consortium will be further built within the framework of the law of Turkmenistan "On environmental safety", which obliges to ensure effective control over the status of the environment, to improve the system of environmental standards and requirements.

This enterprise is planned to be put into operation in September this year in the Pre-Caspian settlement of Kiyanly of the Balkan region of Turkmenistan. It will annually process 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas and produce 381,000 tons of high-density polyethylene, 81,000 tons of polypropylene. At the same time, up to 4.5 billion cubic meters of commercial gas will be produced. The project worth more than $3.4 billion is implemented by the Turkmengaz State Concern together with LG Corporation, Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd. (South Korea) and TOYO Engineering Corporation (Japan).

