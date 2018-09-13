New 1000-MW power plant may be built on Absheron Peninsula

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

A new power plant with a capacity of 1000 megawatts may be built on the Absheron Peninsula, as announced at the presentation of the report on "Production and consumption of electric energy in the Republic of Azerbaijan: retrospective view, analyses, forecasts, proposals", the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The report includes estimates given by international structures, as well as local experts in order to forecast the demand for electricity in the country, as well as the share of heat, hydroelectric and modular power plants existing in the country in the production of electricity, their technical condition, level of efficiency, use and potential of renewable energy sources, etc. have been analyzed in the report.

It was noted that it is important to carry out measures to modernize power plants, to suspend the operation of stations the operating life of which has expired, to create new generating capacities, to increase the share of renewable energy sources in electricity production until 2030, and the primary priorities were considered.

The importance of increasing the efficiency of the operation of stations, updating technological infrastructure, attracting the companies interested in this field and the private sector for the construction of additional stations was noted.

It was also recommended to consider proposals for the construction of power plants running on two types of fuel, the use of new technologies, the correct selection of transit routes for power transmission lines, the construction of one or two stations with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts on the Absheron Peninsula or adjacent territories. In particular, the proposals for the restoration and commissioning of the existing units, as well as proposals for the selection of additional sources of energy to ensure safe operation of the subway were recommended for consideration.

It was decided at the meeting to consider the report together with representatives of the relevant agencies at the level of the working group.

