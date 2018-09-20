Over 90% of TAP pipes in ground in Greece, Albania

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.20

More than 90 percent of pipes for construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) are already in the ground in Greece and Albania (around 700km out of 765km in total), TAP AG consortium said in a message.

“Fine soil is placed around the pipe to act as padding, protecting the pipeline. Then the trench is backfilled and compacted with the subsoil and original topsoil,” said the message.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering allocation of 500 million euros loan for TAP project. Aside from EBRD, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will also discuss the allocation of 1.5 billion euros loan for TAP in February.

