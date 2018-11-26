Italy's Turboden may produce power from flare gas in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Italy’s Turboden S.p.A. may begin producing electricity in Uzbekistan by utilizing associated petroleum gas (APG) and flare gases, the Uzbek media reported referring to the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Innovation Development and Turboden S.p.A., a member of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have already signed a memorandum of intent, which provides for long-term cooperation in the utilization of associated and flare gases for the production of electricity.

In April 2015, Uzbekistan made commitments to end gas flaring by 2030 as part of a global partnership program to stop burning the associated gas, as proposed by the UN and the World Bank.

According to the Uzbekneftegaz holding company, about one billion cubic meters of gas is burned in flares annually with the total gas production amounting to 60 billion cubic meters. In recent years, the gas flaring has been reduced by 3.5 billion cubic meters with construction of booster compressor stations and APG collection systems.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news