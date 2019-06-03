Executive director: IGB is fundamental for development of gas market in Bulgaria

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is fundamental for development of the gas market in Bulgaria, Teodora Georgieva, executive director of the ICGB project company, said in an interview with Trend.

“I am very excited that we had the chance to organize the start of the construction works at that place just a few meters away from the IGB route. I would not exaggerate if I say this is a historical moment with great importance for the gas market in Bulgaria, the region and whole Europe. Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria is fundamental for the development of the gas market in Bulgaria,” she said.

Georgieva noted that this project is a game changer and it is first one that will actually lead to the real diversification of natural gas supply sources which has been waited for years.

Bulgaria and its neighboring countries will have access to alternative Caspian supplies and LNG from different sources, she added.

“We have successfully overcome many challenges and difficult moments until reaching the construction phase and be at IGB groundbreaking ceremony. For the strategic importance of the project speaks the support we received from so many stakeholders and they were with us at the ceremony. I would like to mention just a few of our guests - Bulgarian Prime Minister, Greek Prime Minister, European Commission, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Energy Ministers of Greece and Bulgaria, Regulators, Ambassadors, Representatives of Socar, TSOs and many more. All guests who attended the IGB groundbreaking ceremony demonstrated the great support with their presence and once again confirmed the importance of the project. However, we still have a long way to go and hard work ahead,” said the executive director.

The groundbreaking ceremony for IGB was held in Kirkovo, Bulgaria May 22 this year.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

