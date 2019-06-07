Oil extraction at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field breaks new record

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The oil extraction at the enormous Kashagan oil field in Kazakhstan equaled 400,000 barrels a day, which is the highest volume since the launch of the field development in 2016, Trend reports via Reuters.

"The oil production increased following the scheduled overhaul and maintenance of the oil field which went on for over a month," the report said.

The overhaul took place with complete shutdown of the production both in sea and on land since the middle of April.

"The increase of the oil extraction volume became possible due to the lifting restriction of the equipment capacities in outline of the development, as well as due to the increase of reverse gas injection into reservoir," Trend reports.

"The switch of two wells from extraction mode to reverse gas injection mode on the D artificial island was included in the program of the work," reads the message.

The daily extraction on the field amounted to 330,000-340,000 barrels a day before the overhaul.

Kashagan is the first Caspian sea oil field of Kazakhstan, as well as the largest investment project of the country. The first stage of the development cost over $56 billion. The marketed production of oil on the field began on November 1, 2016.

(1USD = 384.38 KTZ on June 7)

