Siemens to supply equipment to Uzbek gas field

18 June 2019 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
WB allocates Uzbekistan loan of $ 500 M
Economy 11:10
Uzbekistan almost doubles production of cars
Economy 10:50
Fitch rates Uzbek capital 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Finance 10:21
Turkey, China, Russia to join INSTEX - Iran's official
Politics 09:16
Dollar in Uzbekistan rises for 8th weeks in row; euro falls
Finance 17 June 14:39
Uzbek Central Bank talks on reasons behind low inflation (Exclusive)
Finance 17 June 13:39
Latest
New oil crops processing plant to be built in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:02
BP eyes to enter TANAP operating company
Business 11:58
Bakcell teaches children to use the internet safely (PHOTO)
Economy 11:58
CCIAF: Professional Education and Vocational Training for Businesses
Economy 11:56
Iran will not wage war against any nation: Iranian president
Other News 11:52
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 11:46
Minister: Azerbaijani army’s modern helicopters can accurately hit target from long distance
Politics 11:44
Export of Iranian products up
Business 11:41
More US citizens purchase real estate in Turkey
Turkey 11:37