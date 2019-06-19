Oil extends gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, extending sharp gains from the previous session on rekindled hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and on continued tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks there last week, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.6%, at $62.48 a barrel by 0028 GMT. They rose 2% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 44 cents, or 0.8%, to $54.34 a barrel. The U.S. benchmark surged 3.8% in the last session.

