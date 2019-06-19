Oil extends gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes

19 June 2019 04:53 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, extending sharp gains from the previous session on rekindled hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and on continued tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks there last week, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.6%, at $62.48 a barrel by 0028 GMT. They rose 2% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 44 cents, or 0.8%, to $54.34 a barrel. The U.S. benchmark surged 3.8% in the last session.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Italy leads by Kazakh oil import volume
Oil&Gas 18 June 17:51
Uzbekistan intends to implement projects in power industry for $1B
Oil&Gas 18 June 16:17
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign energy & transport agreements
Turkmenistan 18 June 16:06
US, Singapore buy oil, gas processing products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 18 June 13:27
Wärtsilä talks solutions to modernize Uzbek energy system (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18 June 13:20
France, Uzbekistan to create JV for extraction, exploration of uranium
Oil&Gas 18 June 13:02
Latest
Air strike hits warehouse co-owned by Italy's ENI in Libya
Arab World 03:38
Erdogan Says Turkey Will Receive Russian S-400 Defence System 'Very Soon'
Turkey 02:46
U.S. Embassy sponsors American Sports Envoys visit to Azerbaijan
Society 01:34
Pentagon to give Ukraine 250 mln USD in security assistance
US 01:05
60 Armenian-Church students attempted lynching of 2 Jews on eve of Shavuot
Israel 00:16
Shanahan pulls out of Pentagon job
US 18 June 23:33
The number of Azercell 4G users increased three-fold
Business 18 June 23:15
Gunmen kill 41 people in central Mali: mayor
World 18 June 22:03
Head of central region of Turkmenistan appointed
Central Asia 18 June 21:09