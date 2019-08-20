Equinor, its partners make new light oil discovery in Barents Sea

20 August 2019 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Norway’s Equinor and partners OMV and Petoro have made an oil discovery in the Sputnik exploration well in the Barents Sea, Trend reports citing Equinor.

Recoverable resources are preliminarily estimated at 20-65 million barrels of oil, said the company.

“The Sputnik well was drilled in licence PL855, approximately 30 kilometres North East of the Wisting discovery. The well encountered a 15 metre oil column in a Triassic sandstone reservoir. Fluid samples contain light oil and water,” reads a message from the Norwegian company.

Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration in Norway and the UK said that the geology in the Barents Sea is complex, and more work lies ahead to determine commerciality.

