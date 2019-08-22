Satti jack-up drilling rig may be commissioned in spring 2020

22 August 2019 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
TAP to generate net profit of 238M euros
Oil&Gas 12:00
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11:43
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 11:37
Uzbek banks start selling Russian rubles, Kazakh tenge
Finance 11:20
Azerbaijani, Italian archaeologists conduct field work in Ganja and Goranboy
Society 10:55
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 10:39
Latest
Uzbek, Russian currency exchanges sign memorandum of co-op
Finance 12:21
Zohr gas field to reach potential production rate of 3.2 bcfd
Oil&Gas 12:20
Italy's president wants quick political deal on new government
Europe 12:19
TAP to generate net profit of 238M euros
Oil&Gas 12:00
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11:43
At least one killed after fire breaks out in hospital near Paris
Other News 11:41
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 11:37
Iran imports almost 6,000 tons of solar panels
Economy 11:34
Uzbek banks start selling Russian rubles, Kazakh tenge
Finance 11:20