Snam: Hydrogen from renewables can be solution for climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Europe can turn the hydrogen revolution into a reality and make it affordable for consumers and industry worldwide, while also reaping the industrial benefit of climate leadership, Italian Snam CEO, Marco Alverà said, Trend reports.

This is Alvera’s take on Hydrogen, outlined in the op-ed published on the online edition of the Financial Times.

“The use of hydrogen produced from renewable sources as a clean energy carrier can be a solution for climate change and Europe can really make a difference by taking on a leading role at a global level,” he wrote.

"Existing gas networks – as Alverà underlines - can help. Ongoing studies and Snam’s first pilot projects in Italy suggest it is possible to replace 5 to 10 per cent of natural gas by blending in hydrogen, without significant investment".

For this reason, a commitment by European states to implement a fixed quota of hydrogen in networks "would represent a fast way to create greater demand" while we wait for cars, trucks and boilers to be rolled out.

At the same time, Alverà writes, Europe could create an “Airbus of hydrogen”, pooling skills and resources to boost the market of electrolysers, which are essential components for the production of hydrogen using renewable electricity through the process of electrolysis. "Europe can turn the hydrogen revolution into a reality and make it affordable for consumers and industry worldwide, while also reaping the industrial benefit of climate leadership."

Snam is Europe’s leading gas utility. It has been building and managing sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security for over 75 years. Snam operates in Italy and, through subsidiaries, in Albania (AGSCo), Austria (TAG and GCA), France (Teréga), Greece (DESFA) and the United Kingdom (Interconnector UK). It is one of the main shareholders of TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) and is the company most involved in projects for the creation of the Energy Union.

Since 2001 Snam is a public company, listed in the FTSE MIB index of the Italian Stock Exchange.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news