Epsilon conducts pneumatic testing of gas pipeline in Uzbekistan

14 December 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan’s capital receives more than $2.4 B for projects in 2019
Business 13 December 19:11
Uzbek dance included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Uzbekistan 13 December 17:40
LUKOIL Uzbekistan buys calibration gas via tender
Tenders 13 December 16:59
ERIELL Group builds 3 gas pipeline loops in Uzbekistan
Construction 13 December 16:47
Uzbek Agrobank attracts its first syndicated loan
Business 13 December 16:02
Uzbekistan in 2020 to significantly expand area of ​​fruit, vegetable clusters
Business 13 December 15:16
Latest
Azerbaijan inks MoU on ASAN Railway drones project
Transport 10:22
Baku Textile Factory increasing its production potential
Business 10:11
New Zealand divers search contaminated waters for volcano victims
Other News 10:04
Over 300 candidates under age of 20 registered for elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 10:02
Planned work for IGB construction disclosed
Oil&Gas 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Dec.13 - Dec.14
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy low-voltage equipment via tender
Tenders 09:53
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of road in Khachmaz district
Politics 09:29
International Development Association: Azerbaijan now a donor country
Economy 09:28