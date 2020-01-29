SOCAR announces volume of work at Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

The construction of new facilities at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery advanced by 63 percent out of the initial volume of work, Trend reports referring to the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR.

This indicator was announced in Baku during the recent meeting of SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and a delegation led by Chairman and main shareholder of the Italian Maire Tecnimont group of companies Fabrizio Di Amato.

"The views on the modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery and SOCAR Polymer projects were exchanged during the meeting," message said.

“Maire Tecnimont acts as the main contractor for the construction of new facilities during the modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery,” the message said.

"Given that the modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery is of particular importance for Azerbaijan, SOCAR’s management took control of the implementation of this project,” the message said. “The newly created SOCAR Downstream company controls the accelerated and highly efficient implementation and optimization of the project."

“Being the only oil refinery in Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery is the country's main energy security provider,” the message said.

“Therefore, during the modernization period, the refinery does not stop its activity, the reconstruction is carried out along with the production processes at the refinery operating at full capacity,” the message said. “For this reason, the modernization of the refinery is considered a complex project.”

In turn, Abdullayev said that the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery must be modernized as part of the set costs with the maximal efficient use of public funds.

The latest planned test work carried out at some facilities of the high-density polyethylene plant as part of the implemented SOCAR Polymer project was also discussed during the meeting. The test work will be carried out by SOCAR and Maire Tecnimont specialists during the coming week.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news