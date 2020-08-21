Uzbekistan opens energy control center in its capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Tashkent hosted the opening ceremony of the new building of the energy control center on August 20, 2020, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The event was organized by Regional Electricity Networks JSC jointly with KT (Korea Telecom) Corporation and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The ceremony was attended by senior vice president of KT Corporation Lee Han-Sup, representatives of local government agencies, heads of energy enterprises, as well as a number of international organizations.

It was noted that the center was opened within the framework of the resolution of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

For this purpose, National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan JSC jointly with KT Corporation established the Center for Control and Accounting of Electric Energy in Tashkent city.

“The main possibility of the Center is to provide calculation of multi-tariff subscribers, automatic disconnection of consumers having debts from the network and their re-connection at payment for the consumed electric power, operative notification of the facts of interference into the work of metering devices, as well as control and monitoring of the flow and consumption of electric power through the networks,” the message said.

This system will allow for reliable accounting of the volume of supply of energy resources consumption, as it has a high accuracy class. The Center's software is designed to serve eight million subscribers, with the ability to increase them to 20 million.

As of today, more than 3.6 million consumers living in more than 70 districts and cities of the country are connected to modern power metering devices.

According to the Ministry, it is planned to fully cover all 7.4 million consumers by July 2021.

