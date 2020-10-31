Turkmenistan considers opportunities to attract investment to Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

Turkmenistan has considered the possibility of attracting investment in the marine blocks of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports with reference to Nebit-Gaz electronic newspaper.

This was stated during XXV “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” international conference organized by Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas and Turkmennebit State Concerns in partnership with Turkmen Forum.

During the forum, representatives of various companies spoke about the main directions of further work on the study of the hydrocarbon potential of the Caspian Sea. Online presentations were made by foreign partners of Turkmenistan in the development of offshore fields.

The initial total resources in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea are currently estimated at 12.1 billion tons of oil and gas condensate.

At the same time, the country's gas reserves in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea are estimated at 6.1 trillion cubic meters.

According to experts, the total geological reserves of Turkmenistan amount to 71.2 billion tons of conventional fuel, of which 53 billion tons are resource reserves of deposits on land, and 18.2 billion tons are located within the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

