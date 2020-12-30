Azerbaijan's SOCAR to install chargers for electric cars at petrol stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR plans to install a charger for electric vehicles at its all petrol stations in the first half of 2021, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

The project will be implemented within the framework of cooperation between SOCAR Petroleum CJSC and CZAR Company.

SOCAR-Petroleum has 37 filling stations. It also owns the only compressed natural gas (CNG) terminal in Azerbaijan, SOCAR is a leader in the introduction of environmentally friendly CNG fuel.

