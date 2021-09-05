Libyan Oil Corporation announces end of division

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Saturday announced the end of division of the oil sector between eastern and western Libya by merging all the employees of the parallel eastern-based corporation into the Tripoli-based corporation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah commended the end of NOC's division, describing it as "a great achievement for the country's most important sector and sole source of income."

Since 2014, Libya had been politically divided between eastern and western authorities, having two central banks and two oil corporations.

"The Government of National Unity, since its approval, has been keen on unifying all the economic institutions of the Libyan state and has given this issue special attention. It took some time to work on this goal and today we are ending the era of division in the oil sector forever, and we issue a decision appointing, integrating and merging all those affiliated to the (formerly) parallel corporation," said NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla.

Dbeibah's Government of National Unity was selected in February by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.