Kazakhstan eyes preserving co-op with EBRD on basis of renewable energies

Kazakhstan looks forward to continuing cooperation with the EBRD in the field of renewable energy sources, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakhstan presidential press service.

Tokayev made the remark during a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso.

During the meeting, the results of the EBRD’s activities in Kazakhstan and priorities for further cooperation were discussed.

“The EBRD is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Over the years of cooperation, the bank has invested more than 8 billion euro in our economy, about 300 projects have been implemented. As is known, in general, the bank's financing went to various sectors, in particular to the renewable energy sector. We look forward to continuing cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources, the implementation of projects in the agro-industrial complex is also very important for us,'' Tokayev emphasized.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues was discussed in connection with the development of the world economy, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, instability in financial and commodity markets.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso shared her forecast for the growth of the global economy and the economy of Kazakhstan.